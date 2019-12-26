Police, deputies investigating shots fired in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said law enforcement officers will increase patrols around an apartment complex in Beaumont after receiving reports of gunfire early Thursday morning.
Nobles said Beaumont police received a call around 3 a.m. about guns being fired at the Oakwood Apartments on 2nd Street.
Nobles said no injuries were reported, but several shell casings were recovered from the scene. A car was also hit by gunfire, but no one was inside at the time.
Perry County deputies were called in to help with the investigation.
While there have been no arrests, Nobles said police and deputies are preparing to “crack down” on criminal activity in the area.
