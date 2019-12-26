Pine Belt teen with heart condition receives 1,000 Christmas cards

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been an amazing Christmas for one young man we’ve been following this holiday season.
We first introduced you to 14-year-old Waylon Walker from Richton before Christmas.
Waylon has a heart condition and is waiting on a heart transplant. He asked for people to send him Christmas cards this year.
Waylon’s grandmother said he has now received more than 1,000 Christmas cards, with 600 arriving on Thursday alone.
His grandmother said he received so many cards that they would not all fit in the mailbox.
Waylon is hoping Governor Phil Bryant and President Donald Trump will send him cards next.
