Multiple-vehicle wreck causes delays on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A multiple-vehicle wreck in Jones County has shutdown parts of Interstate-59 near Ellisville.
Paul Sheffield, director of Jones County Emergency Management, said the emergency officials are shutting down and diverting traffic on I-59 near exit 85 after a wreck in the northbound lanes.
Sheffield said to expect delays in the area until the wreck has been cleared.
Motorists traveling northbound on I-59 are advised to find an alternate route.
