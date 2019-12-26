Multiple-vehicle wreck causes delays on I-59 in Jones County

Multiple-vehicle wreck causes delays on I-59 in Jones County
December 26, 2019 at 5:49 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 6:19 PM

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A multiple-vehicle wreck in Jones County has shutdown parts of Interstate-59 near Ellisville.

Paul Sheffield, director of Jones County Emergency Management, said the emergency officials are shutting down and diverting traffic on I-59 near exit 85 after a wreck in the northbound lanes.

Sheffield said to expect delays in the area until the wreck has been cleared.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-59 are advised to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.