MHP makes 39 DUI arrests, investigating 3 deadly wrecks in Christmas holiday travel period

MHP responded to a deadly traffic crash on Highway 27 in Hinds County on Monday, December 23, around 12:56 a.m. A 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor, driven by 24-year-old John A. Lumbley of Vicksburg, was traveling northbound. For unknown reasons, Lumbley’s vehicle left the roadway, overturned and collided with tree. He was pronounced dead on scene.