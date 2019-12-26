Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lumberton man has been identified as the suspect shot and killed by a Hattiesburg police officer on Sunday, Dec. 22.
Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel identified the man as 46-year-old Kenneth Collins.
According to a news release from the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting happened near Office Depot on U.S. Highway 98. HPD officials said dispatch received a “call for service” in the area just before 2 p.m.
Responding officers made contact with Collins, who police said was armed. The news release said Collins was shot and then taken to a hospital.
Creel said Collins died at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting HPD with the investigation. Officials said more details on the incident will be released after the investigation is complete.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.