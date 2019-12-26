Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CLOSED HOSPITAL
Mississippi city now owns closed hospital, seeks medical use
NEWTON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city hopes to attract a new health care provider to a closed hospital building that it now owns. WTOK-TV reports that Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann's office transferred the former Pioneer Community Hospital of Newton to the city of Newton last week. The state took possession of the building after its former owners failed to pay property taxes. The hospital closed in 2015 after the federal government revoked the hospital's critical access designation, which provides higher payments for services. Newton Mayor Murray Weems and others are discussing planning for some sort of new health care use.
JACKSON CRIME
US attorney criticizes Jackson officials over crime
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of the top federal prosecutors in Mississippi is blasting officials in Jackson over violent crime in the city. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said at a news conference Monday that judges should stop releasing violent criminals when there are facts to show they are a danger to the community. The Clarion Ledger reports that Hurst also took a swipe at local politicians, saying they should stop denying the city has a crime problem. According to the newspaper, the city experienced 84 homicides last year, the most in more than two decades. There were 79 homicides in Jackson as of Monday. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba cautioned against using anecdotal evidence to address crime.
MISSISSIPPI-NUTRITION PROGRAM
Mississippi will phase out warehouses for nutrition program
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will close distribution centers for a federal nutrition program in the coming year in order to move to a system that could be simpler to use. A health department official says the Women Infants and Children program will, instead, use electronic benefits cards. Those will allow recipients to buy food at grocery stores and pharmacies. Most other states already have programs like this. The WIC program serves almost half of all infants born in the United States.
AP-US-ESPN-REPORTER-DIES
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff has died at the age of 34. The Connecticut-based sports network announced Aschoff died on Tuesday, his birthday, following a brief illness. Aschoff recently posted on Instagram that he had contracted pneumonia. Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011. During the past three seasons, he reported from college campuses across the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN radio. A native of Oxford, Mississippi, and a 2008 graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff previously covered recruiting and Florida football for The Gainesville Sun.
CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE
Alabama ups deer disease checks; CWD in neighboring states
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is increasing checks for a lethal deer disease because chronic wasting disease has been found in neighboring Mississippi and Tennessee. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is asking hunters to submit harvested deer for tests. This can be done at check stations, drop-off freezers, or offices of the Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. The department has posted instructions and a map of drop-off locations on its Outdoor Alabama website. Drop-off tests require removing the deer's head, including four to six inches of neck, and putting it in a provided plastic bag. Antlers can be removed first.
WARREN STRAIN-STROKE
Alderman, Mississippi agency spokesman has stroke, in coma
MADISON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi alderman who also is spokesman for a state department is hospitalized after a stroke. Warren Strain's wife posted a long message on Facebook saying her husband is in a coma after a stroke Monday morning, and asking for prayers. Sandra Strain said her husband was scheduled for back surgery but suffered the stroke before leaving for the hospital. News outlets report that Strain was a TV journalist for 18 years, spent more than a decade as spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety and is currently spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.