Hattiesburg sets up recycling stations for holiday trash

“Everybody likes to have a clean and well-kept community to live in. Nobody wants to live next to a huge pile of trash, which is what landfills are. The more stuff we can divert from landfills, the fewer landfills we have to have in our area,” said Nkrumah Frazier, sustainability officer for the City of Hattiesburg. “If you can come out to give us your recyclables and also recycle your Christmas trees, that's more material that doesn't have to go in the landfill.”