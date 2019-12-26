Hattiesburg sets up recycling stations for holiday trash

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is helping keep the community clean by offering recycling for Christmas rubbish.
The city is offering locations for residents to drop off cardboard boxes, wrapping paper, recyclable items and live Christmas trees.
“Everybody likes to have a clean and well-kept community to live in. Nobody wants to live next to a huge pile of trash, which is what landfills are. The more stuff we can divert from landfills, the fewer landfills we have to have in our area,” said Nkrumah Frazier, sustainability officer for the City of Hattiesburg. “If you can come out to give us your recyclables and also recycle your Christmas trees, that's more material that doesn't have to go in the landfill.”
The drop off stations listed below will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday:
- Duncan Lake on James Street
- Cameron Field at Kamper Park
- Fire Station #8 on Lamar Boulevard
- Highland Cemetery
Any Christmas trees dropped off for recycling will be chipped into mulch, which will then be available to the public free of charge at Highland Cemetery.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.