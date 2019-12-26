Fieldhouse in Hattiesburg hosts Christmas lunch

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers at the Fieldhouse in Hattiesburg spread Christmas cheer Wednesday by feeding lunch to the homeless.
Staffers say they do this to make sure everyone is fed and taken care of.
They served food like mac and cheese, green beans, and of course, turkey. People who use the shelter appreciate these resources, especially on a holiday.
“They look out for us,” said Andrew Nelson, who comes to the Fieldhouse often. “They make sure we’re alright. Sometimes if you need somewhere to stop to get some food, or if you’re trapped in some weather, or you need shelter, some type of help, support they feed you.”
If you or someone you know could use the Fieldhouse’s services, just stop by there any day of the week.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.