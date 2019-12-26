Cloudy and cool today; storms possible this weekend

We started off your Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and some light mist with temperatures in the low 60s. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening with lows in the mid-50s. Skies will be cloudy Friday with a few hit-or-miss showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A cold front will swing though on Saturday and Sunday. This will give us a good chance of rain and thunderstorms this weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s. Then, we’ll cool down to the mid-50s to end the year. A few showers will be possible on New Year’s Day with better chances moving in next Thursday and Friday.