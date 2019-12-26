Authorities asking for tips to identify suspects in Stone Co. break-in

The sheriff’s department released surveillance video of the incident at a Dollar General store on Highway 26 near the Pearl River County line. (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Department)
December 26, 2019

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Stone County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a Christmas night break-in.

Stone County Sheriff Department is in need of the community’s help in identifying these two who burglarized Dollar General on Hwy 26 near Pearl River County Line Christmas Night! Any information please call Stone County Sheriff Department at 601-928-3191 or Ms Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 to remain anonymous.

Lt. Amanda Schonewitz said the suspects broke into the building through an outdoor wall, triggering an initial alarm. The suspects did not get away with anything, as no money is kept in the building overnight, according to a store manager.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-3191 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 to remain anonymous.

