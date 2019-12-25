Pine Belt animal shelter receives donation from New Jersey couple

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The animals at Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel received a big Christmas gift this holiday season from more than a thousand miles away.
“S.C.A.R. is a rescue. We take in animals that are really sick or hurt,” said Toni Ezell, a board member at Southern Cross Animal Rescue.
Animals like Britt, a dog found shot in the face. That’s when members from Southern Cross Animal Rescue posted his picture and his story to its social media page as they worked to get him the care he needed.
“Animals most other shelters couldn’t take," Ezell said. "When we bring them in, we know they are not here for a short period of time. We know they are usually going to be with us for a while due to whatever has happened to them.”
Ezell said donations keep the shelter in operation that houses about 100 to 150 animals in house and in foster care.
“We are really blessed that we have some great people that support us not only in Laurel and Jones County, but across the United States,” Ezell said.
Through social media, Southern Cross shares each story, introducing the public to pups like Britt.
A single post about Britt's battle connected with a couple more than a thousand miles away in New Jersey.
“He said the moment he saw him and read the story, he immediately donated, and so from there they started watching us,” Ezell said.
“We would like to present you with this check for $800 along with a bunch of toys and treats,” the New Jersey couple said in a video posted to Facebook.
“Every year they throw a big party and they pick four or five charities that they are going to take the proceeds from that party and give out," Ezell said. "S.C.A.R. was on the list this year. So they came from New Jersey to Mississippi.”
Ezell said it's donations like this from people near and far that give pups like Britt a fighting chance at life.
“To help them heal from whatever abuse or whatever has traumatized them in the past makes my heart smile," Ezell said. "I love it. I could do it everyday for the rest of my life and be OK.”
As for Britt, Ezell said he is doing great and is continuing to recover with his new loving foster family.
