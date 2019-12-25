Nurses, doctors care for patients on Christmas day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Christmas day, Forrest General Hospital is ready for all tasks, as nurses and doctors work to make sure patients are taken care of.
“I love what I do. If I didn’t love what I do, I wouldn’t be here,” says Anna Stroud, a registered nurse at Forrest General.
“During the holidays, the family’s of nurses and doctors understand that Christmas may have to be put on a different day because of work,” Stroud said.
Ashley Harris, a registered nurse at Forrest General, said you have to be selfless and remember that the main goal is the patient.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.