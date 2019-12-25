Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger may need a new plan to keep the Tigers' top-ranked offense moving in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Oklahoma. Leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire could miss Saturday's game with a hamstring injury suffered in practice last week. He was not seen in the portion of Tuesday's practice that was open to reporters. That could mean No. 1 LSU must have a new plan at running back that includes two freshmen, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch says he doesn't expect LSU to change its offense for different running backs.