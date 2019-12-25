Churches in the Pine Belt celebrate Christmas Eve

Oak Grove Miss. (WDAM) - Temple Baptist Church puts on their Christmas Eve celebration annually.
The event began at 5 p.m. and ended at 6:30 p.m. Pastor David Whitten said the event is a chance for the church family to be together for the holiday.
“This is just our annual Christmas Eve worship celebration," said Whitten. "Its just a chance for our church family to gather together in the midst of all the craziness of Christmas.”
The program also had a huge production prepared for the congregation. David Kanga, the production technical director at Temple Baptist, said Pastor Whitten wanted something special for the congregation.
“The pastor has a pretty cool thing that he wants to do with our congregation tonight that incorporates lights,” said Kanga.
The event included worship and music, communion and a candle lighting with the congregation.
The church had 1,798 people in attendance.
