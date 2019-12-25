Christmas Eve shoppers fill the Turtle Creek mall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As we near the end of gift giving season for this year, many shoppers are out and about finding gifts for everyone on their list.
At the Turtle Creek Mall, people are busy trying to find the perfect present before time runs out. The food court is boasting from hungry shoppers looking for a snack or a meal.
Some people plan on going to the mall on Christmas Eve, like the Bassett family.
Mr. Allen Bassett takes his daughters, Jaden and Allison, every year. They start with a meal at the food court and then take their time going through the stores in search of what they are looking to buy. They all look forward to the family time each year.
"We have been doing it since they were little and so we just kind of we look for my last gift for my wife and then they normally get something for each other,” Bassett said.
Rico, a young gentleman, was out shopping with his ten-month-old child looking, for gifts for his family. He says he doesn’t like doing his shopping for his family the day before the big day, but with his work schedule, it was hard to get shopping done.
