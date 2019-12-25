Child spreads holiday cheer in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In the avenue neighborhood in Hattiesburg, you probably got to see Santa Claus.
12-year-old Aiden Williamson, who is blind, dressed up as the “Big Man” to spread Christmas joy through downtown Hattiesburg.
Amanda Williamson, Aiden’s mother said Aiden has been St. Nick for her and others all year long, spreading his joy.
“This little man right here is our Santa all year long. He loves Christmas and he spreads Christmas cheer daily.”
This was the first year for Aiden to dress up as Santa.
He plans on dressing up again next Christmas.
