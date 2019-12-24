Law enforcement shares ways to keep home safe during holidays

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The holidays are a prime time for burglars to invade homes.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel is sharing tips you and your family can use to avoid the robbers.
Rigel says it's good to have a neighbor keep an eye on your home if you leave town.
“If you have a trusted neighbor or good friend or someone that lives in close proximity, let them know that you will be gone, when you will be back home so that they can keep an eye on your house,” said Rigel. “Neighborhoods, especially neighborhood watches, are very good because you know what’s in your neighborhood, you know what’s supposed to be there and what’s not supposed to be there.”
If you're doing some last-minute holiday shopping, you'll need to be mindful of what you keep in your car.
"If they see something on the front seat of a car and it's got jewelry store bag or electronics or something like that, it would be worth their while to bust that window to get in there,” said Rigel. “If you're going to do that, lock it up in the trunk of your car. If you have an SUV, put it in the back under a jacket, just don't leave it laying on the seat."
Rigel says you should also try and hide big boxes that might have had computers or TV’s in them when leaving them out to be put in the trash.
"It’s not hard to see who got a new computer for Christmas or a new entertainment system or TV or something like that,” said Rigel. “That may be what entices them to come back later when you’re not home to steal that brand-new gift. So, if you’re going to do it, tear the box up and put it in a black trash bag and put it in the garbage like you would any other garbage.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.