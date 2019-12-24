Laurel planning restoration projects after tornado

Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - With Christmas coming up, a lot of cleanup is being done in Laurel to get back to normal following the tornado outbreak last Monday night.
“The mayor has declared it, and right now we are going to be seeking funding," said Lorenzo Anderson, who is the city engineer and public works director for Laurel. "Number one is to get it back to normal as far as debris.”
After the new year, the city plans on working more on the restoration of the city.
“They will start with North and 10th Street on the first through the 15th [of January] and south of 10th Street on the later parts of the month from the fifteenth to the end of the month,” Anderson said.
The extent of how much damage was done to the city is still under review.
Anderson says there is a long recovery ahead for Laurel.
