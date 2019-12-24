Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State wildlife agents believe at least one bald eagle, and possibly a second, may have been killed in northwest Louisiana. A spokesman for the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement division said Tuesday that agents believe it happened in the Lake Claiborne area, though they don't think it was in the state park. Adam Einck says in an email to The Associated Press that because agents are still investigating he cannot give any details. Under federal law, a first offense of killing a bald eagle can bring up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.