First Alert: Christmas Eve looking warm

Good morning everyone and Merry Christmas Eve! We’re starting off your day with mostly clear skies and temps are in the low 50s. Today will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the low 50s this evening with lows in the upper 40s.
We’re tracking Santa on our Santa Tracker so be sure to tune in for updates on his whereabouts!
Christmas Day will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70s. Not a bad afternoon for the kids to play with their new toys.
Our next system looks to move in Friday and into the weekend. This will give us a chance of scattered showers and storms with highs in the low 70s.
