Family, neighbors worried after deadly Waynesboro shooting

WAYNESBORO Miss. (WDAM) - Many residents feel unsafe after a stray bullet killed 13-year-old Zachary Bishop Jr. at a Waynesboro apartment complex this weekend.
Waynesboro police officers responded to the shooting Friday night at the Waynesboro Apartments on Gray Street around 8:15 p.m. Zachary was playing video games inside the apartment complex when he was struck by a bullet.
Several others were injured outside out the apartment complex.
Zachary’s aunt, Jessica Woulard, is moving her family out of the apartments. Woulard said that it was hard to be back in the apartment after this weekend.
“It’s a lot of shooting going on, it’s dangerous around here, it’s really dangerous,” Woulard said.
Woulard’s downstairs neighbor, Sandra Kirksey, is also in the process of moving out of her apartment. She has already lost three sons to violence and wants to protect her 16-year-old son.
After 12 years of living there, she says she feels unsafe being there.
Kirksey was there when the bullet came through the apartment upstairs.
We reached out to Waynesboro police, who tell us they are interviewing people in connection to the deadly shooting.
