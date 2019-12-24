Columbia recovering again 5 years after deadly EF-3 tornado

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - On this day five years ago, "Columbia Strong” became a way of life for many people in Columbia after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Marion County.
Nearly five years later, it happened again. Columbia residents are picking up debris again, this time from an EF-2 tornado that struck on the night of Dec. 16.
But, like before, people will come together to rebuild. Like before, it will be Columbia Strong.
“The first thing I think about is how quickly the town was able to recover,” said Otis Smith, sales manager at Mack Grubbs Ford in Columbia. “There were a lot of people out of homes, and now that I look back, it seems like everything is back at square one.”
Three people in Marion County were killed in the 2014 tornado, and the National Weather Service estimates that it caused $25 million in damage.
Hundreds of people were out cleaning up debris on Christmas Eve that year.
A telethon helped fund the recovery and Columbia Strong became a rallying cry for the area.
Volunteers rebuilt homes, one at a time, for those who lost everything.
Five years later, parts of Columbia are now doing the same, hoping for a quick return to normal again.
