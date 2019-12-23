Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Hattiesburg

By WDAM Staff | December 23, 2019 at 12:16 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 12:18 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Hattiesburg on Sunday, according to Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel.

The shooting happened in 6000 block of U.S. Highway 98 just before 2 p.m. near Office Depot.

Police said the suspect was taken from the scene to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Creel said the man later died.

A witness near the scene said he saw the armed suspect shot by officers.

MBI investigating shooting in Hattiesburg

“Coming around by the mall, I seen [Hattiesburg police] chasing someone across the parking lot there in front of Kohls,” said Michael Alford. “I pulled over, sat there and watched to see what was going on.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is helping the Hattiesburg Police Department with the investigation.

