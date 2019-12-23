Six Wildcats to continue football careers

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Six Pearl River Community College football standouts signed to play at the next level on Wednesday, the beginning of the Early Signing Period.
Signing Wednesday were:
- D’ezekius Chapman (Lake High School/Lake); defensive tackle; 6-3, 295; University of South Alabama
Chapman finished with 22 tackles (four tackles for a loss), including two sacks as a freshman; had 35 tackles (six tackles for loss), including a sack as a sophomore.
- Darrell Luter Jr. (Oak Grove High School/Hattiesburg); cornerback; 6-1, 181; University of South Alabama
Luter had eight tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups as a freshman; named second-team All-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges as a sophomore after 11 tackles, an interception and eight pass breakups.
- Darrell Sims Jr (Jefferson Davis County High School/Bassfield); linebacker; 6-2, 230; University of North Alabama
Sims posted 22 tackles (one tackle for loss); collected 59 tackles (third on team), including team-high nine tackles for loss, with five sacks and two forced fumbles.
- Terrance “Tank” Monroe (Petal High School/Petal); defensive tackle; 6-4, 330; West Alabama University
Monroe had 14 tackles as a freshman; finished with 26 stops as a sophomore.
- Sivares Snow (Newton High School/Newton); defensive back; 5-10, 175; Delta State University
Snow piled up 26 tackles as a freshman, with an interception and six pass breakups; as a sophomore, finished with 46 tackles, an interception, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown.
- Jaylan Wilson (Bay High School; Bay St. Louis); defensive back/receiver; 6-0, 190; Delta State University
Wilson made three tackles as a freshman back-up defensive back; as a sophomore, moved to receiver, where he led the Wildcats with 27 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns; also returned five punts for 91 yards in 2019.
