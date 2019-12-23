Police investigating armed robbery at Hattiesburg gas station

By WDAM Staff | December 23, 2019 at 11:03 AM CST - Updated December 23 at 11:04 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Hattiesburg gas station on Sunday night.

According to HPD, officers responded to the robbery around 8:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Hardy Street.

Police said two black males entered the store, one armed with a weapon, took an undisclosed amount of money and left.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

If you have any information, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.

