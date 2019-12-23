Landlord shoots tenant in face during argument, sheriff says

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An argument between a landlord and a tenant ended in gunfire, according to law enforcement.
Officers made an arrest after the shooting just outside of Lexington.
Sheriff Willie March said one person was shot in the face Saturday night. That person remains in the hospital.
Rachel Dixon, 52, was taken into custody Sunday night. She’s charged with aggravated assault.
March says Dixon is the victim’s landlord on Dixon Circle and the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two.
