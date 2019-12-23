Death investigation underway after body found in Lamar Co. home

By WDAM Staff | December 23, 2019 at 1:45 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 2:44 PM

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A death investigation is underway in Lamar County after a body was found in a bathtub at an Oak Grove home Sunday night.

According to Sheriff Danny Rigel, a call came in about a disturbance at a home on Woodside Drive, just after 10:30 p.m.

Rigel said investigators were told a couple got into an argument, then gunshots were fired.

Rigel said a suspect is in custody, but investigators are not releasing any names at this time. Rigel said the investigation is ongoing.

