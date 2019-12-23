20 Bobcats headed to Division I football schools

By WDAM Staff | December 22, 2019 at 9:06 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 9:06 PM

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Twenty Jones College football players signed letters-of-intent Wednesday to continue their football careers with senior colleges.

The Bobcats turned out the largest signing class among Mississippi junior colleges.

Since being named head coach on Dec. 2, 2015, fourth-year Jones College head football coach Steve Buckley and his staff have helped send 86 players to four-year programs.

This year’s departing class and their future homes, include:

Alcorn State

  • Manny Jones, 5-5, 165; receiver
  • Cristofer Thompson, 5-9, 170; place-kicker

Louisiana-Monroe

  • D.J. Travis, 5-11, 160; defensive back

Memphis

  • Kaylen Grandberry, 5-11, 210; running back

Mississippi Valley State

  • Fred Barnum, 5-10, 205; quarterback
  • Roderick Hicks, 5-11, 170; defensive end
  • Dontavious Porter, 6-0, 260; tight end
  • Jacory Rankin, 5-9, 170; receiver
  • Ryon Rigsby, 5-10, 225; linebacker

Northwestern State

  • Logan Canerdy, 6-3, 300; offensive guard

North Alabama

  • Christian Barnes, 6-4, 300; offensive guard

Ole Miss

  • Daylen Gill, 6-0, 230, linebacker
  • Lakevias Daniel, 6-0, 175; defensive back

Southern University

  • Rahem Shorter, 5-0, 195; ,linebaker
  • Dakota Masters, 5-11, 195; long snapper

Southern Miss

  • Fred Smith, 6-1, 175; cornerback

Troy

  • Jordan Chapman, 6-3, 270; offensive tackle

Tulane

  • Natorian Watts, 6-3, 185; receiver
  • Nataurean Watts, 6-1, 185; receiver

Tulsa

  • James Middleton, 6-5, 310; offensive tackle

