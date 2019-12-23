20 Bobcats headed to Division I football schools

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Twenty Jones College football players signed letters-of-intent Wednesday to continue their football careers with senior colleges.
The Bobcats turned out the largest signing class among Mississippi junior colleges.
Since being named head coach on Dec. 2, 2015, fourth-year Jones College head football coach Steve Buckley and his staff have helped send 86 players to four-year programs.
This year’s departing class and their future homes, include:
Alcorn State
- Manny Jones, 5-5, 165; receiver
- Cristofer Thompson, 5-9, 170; place-kicker
Louisiana-Monroe
- D.J. Travis, 5-11, 160; defensive back
Memphis
- Kaylen Grandberry, 5-11, 210; running back
Mississippi Valley State
- Fred Barnum, 5-10, 205; quarterback
- Roderick Hicks, 5-11, 170; defensive end
- Dontavious Porter, 6-0, 260; tight end
- Jacory Rankin, 5-9, 170; receiver
- Ryon Rigsby, 5-10, 225; linebacker
Northwestern State
- Logan Canerdy, 6-3, 300; offensive guard
North Alabama
- Christian Barnes, 6-4, 300; offensive guard
Ole Miss
- Daylen Gill, 6-0, 230, linebacker
- Lakevias Daniel, 6-0, 175; defensive back
Southern University
- Rahem Shorter, 5-0, 195; ,linebaker
- Dakota Masters, 5-11, 195; long snapper
Southern Miss
- Fred Smith, 6-1, 175; cornerback
Troy
- Jordan Chapman, 6-3, 270; offensive tackle
Tulane
- Natorian Watts, 6-3, 185; receiver
- Nataurean Watts, 6-1, 185; receiver
Tulsa
- James Middleton, 6-5, 310; offensive tackle
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.