Third annual “Giving and Living” Christmas event held at Sigler Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than one dozen Hub City sponsors hosted a special annual Christmas party for some deserving children Saturday.
The third “Giving While Living” event at the Sigler Center featured several Disney and super-hero characters for kids to meet.
The youngsters also received Christmas gifts and got a chance to speak with Santa Claus.
“It brings people together and it shows that we have love for people here," said Sheila Sandifer, organizer of the event. “A lot of people don’t have things and we want to be able to give them.”
Sandifer said the event is growing every year.
This year, 16 different businesses and individuals were sponsors.
