Sandersville firefighters collecting clothing, other supplies for tornado victims

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department is busy collecting clothes and other items for victims of last Monday’s tornadoes.
Saturday, donations were accepted at the fire hall downtown and at Dollar General.
Firefighters say they’ve been overwhelmed by the show of support from the community.
“This is the first day that we’ve been out, around, asking for donations and the donations are unreal, much more than we expected,” said Morgan Graham, a firefighter with the Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department.
“In Katrina, my house got destroyed and I lost everything, so therefore, every time something like this happens, I try my best to donate,” said Chelsea Walley, who donated a couple of bags of items at the Dollar General.
Donations will be accepted Sunday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.