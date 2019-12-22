Red Cross hands out cleaning kits, other supplies to tornado victims in Laurel area

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The American Red Cross handed out cleaning kits and other supplies to tornado victims in the Laurel area Saturday.
Several Red Cross volunteers were on hand to help storm victims at the Faith Sanctuary of Praise Baptist Church on S 13th Street.
The organization gave out kits with bleach, gloves and other cleaning supplies.
They also provided garbage bags and some tarps.
“They might need individual cleaning supplies, gloves, trash bags, things of that nature, masks, dust masks, to help them in their recovery efforts as they begin to put things back to some type of normalcy,” said Debra Davis of the American Red Cross, who headed up the distribution of emergency supplies in Laurel.
The organization was prepared to hand out more than 250 kits Saturday.
