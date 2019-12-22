MBI investigates shooting in Hattiesburg, suspect injured

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting Hattiesburg Police Department on a shooting Sunday that left a suspect injured.
Officers responded to a call in 6000 block of U.S. Highway 98 just before 2 p.m.
“Coming around by the mall, I seen [Hattiesburg police] chasing someone across the parking lot there in front of Kohls,” said Michael Alford, an eyewitness at the scene of the incident. “I pulled over, sat there and watched to see what was going on.”
Alford and his family saw everything take place, and from that moment, saw the armed suspect shot by officers near Office Depot.
“It looked like he was drawing a weapon, and the police officer pulled his weapon,” said Alford. “It looked like he fired twice at him, and he made it on out of my sight running on right behind Office Depot, and I heard another shot.”
According to officers the suspect was shot and transported from the scene to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Alford stated people in the Pine Belt are surprised this is happening during the holidays.
“A lot of people that I’ve talked to are just kind of in shock, especially right here at Christmas," said Alford.
Alford said he is not afraid to go holiday shopping after the incident, but he does not want his wife or kids going to the mall without him.
“When we go in a store, I tell my kids to stay right there with me,” said Alford. “I don’t want them going out of my sight no more. It is a different world than when I was growing up.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.