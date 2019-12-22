Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The developers of a hotel that partially collapsed on the edge of the French Quarter filed permits with the city to take down three adjacent buildings as part of their plans to demolish the hotel. But the Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that historic preservationists and at least one City Council member worry the demolition of the three buildings near the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel may not be necessary. The upper floors of the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on Oct. 12 as the hotel was under construction. Three workers were killed. The remains of two of the workers are still in the building.