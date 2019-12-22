Houston rallies for 75-60 win over USM Lady Eagles

HOUSTON, Texas (WDAM) _ The University of Houston withstood the University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles’ best shot before putting up 45 points in the second half of a 75-60 victory earlier this week.
USM (7-3) led 35-30 at halftime before turning over the ball and the lead to the Lady Cougars late in the third quarter at the Fertitta Center.
Houston (6-6), which carried a 54-48 lead into the fourth quarter, shot 63.6 percent over the final 10 minutes and outscored the Lady Eagles 21-12 in the final period.
Senior guard Shonte Hailes led USM with 23 points, three rebounds and three assists. Senior forward Respect Leaphart added 12 points.
USM sophomore point guard Dashiel Almond scored just three points but grabbed seven rebounds and handed out four assists.
Houston got 24 points and eight rebounds from sophomore forward Tatyana Hill. Junior guard Julia Blackshell-Fair added 17 points, three assists and two steals, senior forward Dorian Branch scored 13 points and sophomore point guard Dymond Gladney had 11 points and seven assists.
USM returns to the court at 4 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Reed Green Coliseum for its final non-conference game, when the Lady Eagles host Faulkner University.
