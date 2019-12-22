Chris McDaniel says Trump impeachment “pure politics”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi state senator and former U.S. Senate candidate Chris McDaniel says the impeachment of president Donald Trump is “pure politics.”
Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives adopted two articles of impeachment.
The Senate will now conduct a trial, after those articles are delivered to senators by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
McDaniel (R-Dist. 42) spoke about the impeachment during his 14th annual Christmas turkey giveaway at West Ellisville Baptist Church Saturday.
“We know why (Nancy Pelosi) is doing this,” McDaniel said. “It’s pure partisanship, it’s pure politics.”
“(Impeachment is) not going to change a single vote,” McDaniel said. “They got their impeachment in the House, the Senate is going to acquit and (Trump is) going to be re-elected. It’s not going to change a single vote. Lets’ not get focused on the things that matter. Let’s make sure that Nancy Pelosi is placed in a position where she’s exposed for who she is. Let’s make sure Congress as a whole, is placed in that same position.”
McDaniel has served in the state senate since 2008 and ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate against the late Thad Cochran in 2014.
