C-USA adds ending to Lady Eagles’ schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi’s women’s basketball team now has a complete schedule.
Conference USA released the last four games of the regular season, filling out the end of its member schools 2019-20 schedules.
The format is new to women's basketball but like what men's basketball recently adopted, with considerations given to factors such as competitive matchups and geographical locations.
The hope is that by waiting to schedule the final four games may increase the likelihood of postseason play for Conference USA programs.
"Challenges await us. We are preparing daily to improve to compete in a great conference," said Southern Miss women's basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “Our last four games will be exciting as we all will be in the final round of the 2019-20 season."
USM final four games include:
- Charlotte at Southern Miss, Feb. 22
- Southern Miss at Texas-El Paso, Feb. 29
- Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss, March 5
- Southern Miss at Alabama-Birmingham, March 7
Game times will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.