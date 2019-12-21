Victim identified in Wayne County shooting, citizens demand more from police

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and several others injured at an apartment complex on Friday night.
The shooting reportedly happened at the Waynesboro Apartments on Gray Street.
Chief Investigator Lt. Don Hopkins said officers responded to the call around 8:15 p.m.
The victim in the shooting is 13-year-old Zachary Benard Bishop Jr.
Bishop was in the apartment at the time of the shooting playing a video game when he was shot by a stray bullet. The others injured by the shooting were outside at the time.
People at the apartment complex say there’s multiple shootings weekly and they want police to do more.
Daphne Woulard, the victims sister, wants answers to why the police in Waynesboro has not been urgent into controlling the violence around the apartment complex.
“Every weekend somebody’s shooting somebody. I’m calling the police every weekend," said Woulard. "Why aren’t y’all patrolling like y’all do in these other neighborhoods. Y’all aren’t trying to control this. Now my momma got to bury her baby.”
Woulard says she has questions for investigaors.
“How did y’all let somebody sleep in that apartment. You see bullet holes," said Woulard. “Y’all came in and took two pictures, two pictures. This a 13-year-old now.”
Hopkins said because the investigation is ongoing asks that anyone with any information contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (601)-735-3192 or Wayne County Crime Stoppers at (601)-735-5323.
