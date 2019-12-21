More than 35K people have visited “Experience a Columbia Christmas”

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Columbia’s second annual, multi-week Christmas extravaganza is entering its third week.
So far, organizers estimate more than 35,000 people have attended events for “Experience a Columbia Christmas.”
Visitors can see thousands of downtown lights and enjoy ice-skating on two rinks.
The city is preparing for even more visitors over the next several days.
“We’ve only had two weekends, but we’ve got four more shows,” said Nik Ingram, executive director of Main Street Columbia. “So, we’ve got Friday night, Saturday night, Monday and Tuesday, so, Christmas Eve and the night before Christmas Eve and we’ve actually added a few more things to our show to make it even more dynamic.”
Last year’s events were privately-funded.
This year, all activities are the result of a public-private partnership.
The city is paying $275,000.
The company, Experience Columbia, LLC, is donating more than $250,000 in services toward the project.
Events wrap up on Jan. 4.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.