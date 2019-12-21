Homeowner and grandchildren escape house fire in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday evening to a single story brick home on 412 McManus Street.
Homeowner Marty Eddy told fire officials he was in the living room area when he heard strange noises coming from the back of the house, and after opening the door to the last room in the back of the house, he saw the ceiling on fire near the light fixture.
Eddy evacuated the home with his three grandchildren who also live with him, along with their mother, and called 911.
Firefighters arrived at 4:00 p.m. and found the back of the home consumed by fire, and after battling the blaze in the attic and making entry into the home, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.
Union, South Jones and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments assisted EFD in the fire, along with Ellisville Police Department being present on the scene as well.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.