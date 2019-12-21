Forrest General introduces second robotic surgical system

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital recently received a second da Vinci Xi surgical system to increase surgical services and offer more opportunity to patients for less interfering procedures.
The first system was introduced in January 2019, and it is on track to perform 400 robotic surgeries before the year’s end.
The da Vinci Xi System can be used across a range of surgical procedures in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery. The potential benefits patients receive are a shorter hospital stay, less blood loss, fewer complications, less need for pain medicine, smaller incisions associated with less scarring and a faster recovery.
Denise Jones-Lindley, director of Surgical Services, mentioned how well the System has paid off for patients that have been treated by it.
“Due to the accuracy of the robot, the majority of patients recover very well after operations with less pain medication, often even returning to their home the same day,” said Jones-Lindley.
Jones-Lindley also spoke about how excited Surgical Services are to be able to have another da Vinci System to come for residents in the area.
“We are excited to bring a second da Vinci Xi Surgical System to the residents of Southern Mississippi,” said Jones-Lindley. “This minimally invasive technology can be used in procedures such as colon resections, hernia repairs, hysterectomies and prostatectomies. This acquisition is further proof of our commitment to provide patients with less invasive and more precise surgical approaches. We look forward to expanding our robotics program and offering the most beneficial options to our patients.”
The Surgical System allows specially trained surgeons to perform a wide range of operations through a few small openings, but it cannot act on its own as a surgeon is 100 percent in control, even though it is often referred to as a “robot.”
The robot has a magnified 3D-HD vision system and wristed tools that bend and rotate far greater than the human hands, enabling surgeons to operate with enhanced vision, precision and control.
