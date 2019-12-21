First Alert: Saturday night forecast

Tonight expect an 80% chance for light rain with lows in the upper 40s.
On Sunday expect highs in the low to mid-50s with highs in the lower to mid-40s. There is an 80% chance for more light rain.
By Monday the rain ends early in the morning but lingering clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the mid-40s.
On Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies and warmer weather with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
On Christmas Day expect partly cloudy weather with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday as well with highs around 70 and lows in the upper 50s.
By Friday look for a 30% chance for isolated showers with highs around 70.
Saturday looks to be cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Highs around 69. Much cooler weather is forecast around the new year.
