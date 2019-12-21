Deer hunters help feed the hungry by donating meat to Hunters Harvest Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Your next deer hunt can now be donated towards a good cause.
Through the Mississippi Wildlife Federation, the Hunters Harvest Program aims toward helping the hungry one donation at a time.
“It’s a great organization. It’s great to be able to feed the hungry.”
It all started back in 2011 and provides more than 10,000 pounds of venison a year to those in need.
All across the Magnolia state homeless shelters, soup kitchens, churches, and food pantries are eating a good meal... all thanks to a hunters donations.
The buck shop is just one of the 30 processors participating in the Hunter’s Harvest program benefiting 33 charities and other organizations statewide.
“I like helping the people of Mississippi in the best way I can, and this is one way I can.”
This is Mike Triplett, the owner of The Buck Shop, and one of the first processors to participate in the program.
Triplett say's he has always had a heart eager to serve.
“We donate the meat to the hungry, soup kitchen and things like that. They come pick it up when we call and tell them we have a load and they take it with them.”
Here’s how it works, when a hunter comes in to donate their deer,“we package it up in two pound packs, grind up the meat, no fat, and ship it out!”
Triplett say’s it’s important no parts of the deer goes to waste.
“A lot of deer that would go to waste normally... people say, ‘Well, I wanna kill more deer but nothing to do with them...’ So I tell them bring them to Hunters Harvest!”
Visit the Mississippi Federation website for everything you need to know to get involved in feeding the hungry this holiday season.
