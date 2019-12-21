City, county officials considering temporary Marion County-City of Columbia Library

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - City officials in Columbia say a temporary public library may open while storm repair is done on the Marion County-City of Columbia Public Library.
That facility, on Broad Street, was hit by a tornado Monday evening.
The storm caused roof damage, as well as water damage to walls, ceiling tiles and many books and documents.
The library is closed indefinitely while repairs are made.
Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie says meetings will be held to explore the possibility of opening a temporary satellite library.
It would be located somewhere in Columbia.
“We’re gonna try to relocate [the library] and get them set up in a little satellite facility, so that the services are still offered to our citizens,” McKenzie said.
He said no other details have been worked out yet.
He also said the Broad Street location could be closed for three or four months.
