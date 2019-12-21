Bok Homa Casino celebrates 9th anniversary

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - For the last nine years, the Bok Homa Casino has been entertaining guest from across the Pine Belt.
“Nine years,” said Shawn Leader, director of player development at Pearl River Resort. “It’s like it flew by, it flew by. Nine years, it is so incredible how far we’ve come and next year for the 10th anniversary it’s going to be 10 times better than today.”
Friday the casino celebrated the nine-year milestone with cake, free shirts and a special concert. Pearl River Resort officials says it’s been wonderful watching the casino grow over the last few years.
“We started just as a slot house,” said Leader. “Slot machines only approximately 700. From there we added table games, approximately three years ago. With the addition of table games, it gave us a whole new dimension. Then, just last year, in October we started sports betting. Adding sports betting along with table games and slots, this has become one of our full-fledged, top of the line casinos.”
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben says Bok Homa couldn’t have done it without the community’s support.
“We hope that we can continue to give them the ultimate gaming experience with also the new sports book that we have added in the past year,” said Ben. “We are grateful that we are able to entertain and consider our customers to come and just be a part of the family.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.