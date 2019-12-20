Woman thankful for sobriety this Christmas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sherry Rodgers is thankful this Christmas for her sobriety and for her four children being with her.
Rodgers, 28, is now four years sober thanks to the Lighthouse Rescue Mission in Hattiesburg. This is a home for women who can come recover from addiction, abuse or homelessness. This nonprofit helps women recover, practice life skills and get a job. They live with their children, away from society, including cell phones.
Rodgers came to the Pine Belt from Texas. After years of drug addiction and her children living with family members, she is proud to be able to have a Christmas each year.
She says she is looking forward to giving back to the people that helped her. Rodgers had her children pick three friends to give presents to this year so her kids could experience being on the giving end of gift giving.
“I know I could not have imagined any of this five years ago in active addiction, I couldn’t,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers’ new life is filled with volunteering at her church, working as a general manager at a fast food restaurant and looking forward to being able to give back.
“To see mothers really working to be a mom again, we give them the tools, we teach them to parent soberly," said Kenneth Thronson, co-director of Lighthouse Rescue Mission. "We’ re one of the few places that moms can actually come and heal and recover with their children.”
