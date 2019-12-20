Wet weekend will dry out before Christmas

We will see increasing clouds late Friday night with a chance for showers developing. Lows will be in the lower 40s. During the day Saturday, look for periods of rain with highs around 50. Rain continues into Saturday night with lows in the mid-40s. The rain will continue during the day Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. The rain ends late in the evening on Sunday night with lows in the lower 40s. Sunny skies return to the area for Monday with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. For Christmas Eve, look for sunny and mild conditions with highs in the mid-60s and lows again in the lower to mid-40s. For Christmas Day, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Lows will be in the mid-40s Christmas night. Mild weather will continue into Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Much cooler weather returns to the area shortly after the new year.