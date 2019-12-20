Tim’s Two Cents: Taylorsville head coach Mitch Evans

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Taylorsville High School head football coach Mitch Evans.
Evans and his team are fresh off a 2A state championship win. He talked about the winning tradition at Taylorsville, his career as a coach and what it’s like to coach two-time Class 2A “Mr. Football” quarterback Ty Keyes.
The Tartars will likely be the favorites to come out on top of the 2A class next year with Keyes returning under center.
