Sen. Chris McDaniel holding turkey giveaway Saturday

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in need will get a little something extra to add to their Christmas feasts Saturday thanks to Mississippi State Sen. Chris McDaniel.
McDaniel is holding his annual Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway at West Ellisville Baptist Church. This will be the 14th year McDaniel has hosted the giveaway.
“Sen. McDaniel came up with the great idea of trying to remind folks the reason for the season, so that way he came up with this great idea of giving out a turkey,” said event organizer Jack Fairchilds.
Fairchilds said there’s no preregistration or signup required. All you have to do is show some Christmas cheer.
“Simple thing you have to do, show up and say, ‘merry Christmas,’ he’ll give you a turkey,” said Fairchilds.
According to Fairchilds, volunteers will start handing out the turkeys around 11 a.m., but the line forms much earlier, sometimes as early as 7 a.m.
The lines might be long, but Fairchilds said groups usually come out to sing Christmas carols to keep everyone waiting entertained and in the Christmas spirit.
Fairchilds said they expect to hand out around 200 turkeys but added there is a strict one turkey per car limit.
