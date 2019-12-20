Pine Belt reacts to impeachment of President Trump

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt residents are reacting to the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.
Wednesday, the House of Representatives adopted two articles of impeachment. The resolutions were for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The votes were split along party lines.
Several people at the South 40th Avenue Post Office in Hattiesburg spoke out about the impeachment Thursday.
“The Democrats and the news media never wanted Trump in office in the first place, and they’re just trying another way to get him out,” said Mary Ross.
“I’m at once happy and at once, feel that it’s not enough, this has been a really heavy three-and-a-half years,” said Karla Keffer.
“If he did something wrong, they have to correct it, because you don’t want anyone in that makes the whole United States look bad,” said Daisy McCullar.
“I think this will simply motivate the president’s base, I think it will motivate whoever the Democratic nominee is in 2020,” said Chad Shook.
Impeachment proceedings will now move to the Senate for trial, which could begin in January.
But, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t said when she will send the House articles over, so a start date has not been set.
It’s unlikely Trump will be removed from office.
That would take a two-thirds vote of the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.
Troy Gibson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Southern Mississippi, says this impeachment is historic, not just because it’s a rare occurrence, but also because of its partisan nature.
“Nixon was overwhelmingly bipartisan, Clinton was a little more partisan, but not nearly this partisan in terms of the outcomes, so this would be the most partisan impeachment process in history,” Gibson said.
He also said impeachment could actually end up benefiting Trump, politically.
“If I had to guess who has the upper hand in image and optics, political optics, campaign support, I think we’re seeing a move toward Trump,” Gibson said. “This very well could end up helping him and hurting the Democrats, regardless of how credible the allegations are.”
