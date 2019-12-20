Petal Children’s Task Force hands out food for holidays

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal police and fire department helped the Petal Children’s Task Force hand out 250 boxes of food to families on Friday.
Families applied for the box and picked up the food Friday. Many from the community helped out in this effort.
“Oh, it’s great, the whole community is so behind us," said Demaris Lee, executive director of the Petal Children’s Task Force. “If it wasn’t for our community, cause we don’t get a lot of grants and everything, we could not do this.”
They were given a box of dry foods, a bag of frozen foods and a gingerbread house kit.
Each car pulled into the parking lot and volunteers loaded up the car with their items.
This is their 30th year of giving out food for the holidays.
